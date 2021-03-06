Needham & Company LLC Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $68.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.78.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

