NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,512. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,528,000 after buying an additional 116,924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,347,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

