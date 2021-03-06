NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

