Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 6.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.12% of Netflix worth $2,674,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $516.39. 5,069,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,329. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

