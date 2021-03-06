Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.05.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.