New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 6.7%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.13 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 593,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 495,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

