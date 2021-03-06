New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Gap were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gap by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $28.39.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

