New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHF. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

