New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.