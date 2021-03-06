New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 163,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $14.12 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

