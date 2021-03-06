New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $4.60 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 676,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Embraer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Embraer by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Embraer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of ERJ opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

