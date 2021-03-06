New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,900 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

