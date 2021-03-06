New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,660 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $28.76 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.