Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. 1,924,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

