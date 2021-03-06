Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,767. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

