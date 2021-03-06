Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.70. 1,082,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 966,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

