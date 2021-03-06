Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $132.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.13.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

