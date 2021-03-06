NFI Group Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NFI Group stock opened at C$28.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -13.30.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

