NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to $40.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NFI Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

NFYEF opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

