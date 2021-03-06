NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

