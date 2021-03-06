NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:NFI opened at C$28.12 on Friday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.78.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

