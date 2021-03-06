Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.37

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $10.75. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,685 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

