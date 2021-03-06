Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Biogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

