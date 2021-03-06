Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 349,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $60.74 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

