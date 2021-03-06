Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $563,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 321,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,026 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 38,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

