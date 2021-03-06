Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

