Nick C. Fletcher Sells 1,404 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

