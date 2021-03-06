Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Nielsen worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 162.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,116 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after buying an additional 757,747 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,270,000.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

