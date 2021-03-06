Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) vs. Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Head-To-Head Survey

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

83.0% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group 2.79% -1.04% -0.87% Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29%

Risk and Volatility

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, meaning that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Natural Gas Services Group and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89

Natural Gas Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.39%. Nine Energy Service has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Nine Energy Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $78.44 million 1.75 -$13.86 million N/A N/A Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.14 -$217.75 million $0.32 11.25

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Nine Energy Service on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,304 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 429,650 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; an exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.