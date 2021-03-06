Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 321.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,535 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in NIO by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after acquiring an additional 324,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.