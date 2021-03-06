Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,160 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up 5.7% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $144,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NIO by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NIO by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $38.11. 270,803,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,686,523. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.