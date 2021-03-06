NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 5.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 204,110,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 105,826,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

