Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSANY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

