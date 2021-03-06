Northland Securities Raises Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Price Target to $12.00

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

