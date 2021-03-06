Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,341. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $335.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

