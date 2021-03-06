Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $335.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

