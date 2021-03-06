NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 8.5%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.76 and last traded at $133.25. 1,557,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 732,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.84.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

