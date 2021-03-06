Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 793,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.3 days.

NVZMF traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $62.56. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

