Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTRB stock remained flat at $$31.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 878. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutriband will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutriband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

