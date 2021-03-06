Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

