O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Down 7.7%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 532,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 513,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

