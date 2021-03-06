Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $171.10 million and approximately $35.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00229997 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Coin Trading

