OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Christopher Maher Sells 2,641 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.