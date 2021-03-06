Oder Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,146. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Insiders purchased a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

