Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $561,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,068,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,391. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

