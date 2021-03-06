Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,504,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,685 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $60.99. 1,229,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

