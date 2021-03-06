Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.91

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $7.21. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 66,601 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

