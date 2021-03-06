Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $215.96 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

