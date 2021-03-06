Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $265.00. The stock had previously closed at $241.22, but opened at $216.30. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 109,847 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

