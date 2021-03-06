Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Up 39.8% in February

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $36,576. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,951,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

